 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon governor gets Johnson & Johnson vaccination
View Comments
AP

Oregon governor gets Johnson & Johnson vaccination

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it.

Brown said she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation.

She also said the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus.

Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available, she said.

More than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, she said, and 20,000 doses are being given each day.

About 157,000 Oregon residents have been infected, and nearly 2,300 have died due to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on his announcement to run for U.S. Sen. Grassley's seat

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News