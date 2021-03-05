Oregon governor ordering teachers to return to classroom

Rylee Ahnen, spokesman for the Oregon Education Association, said in a statement that teachers support returning to the classroom if it can be done safely.

He said the union understands the frustrations of both school districts and parents as everyone navigates how to return to class and that most districts were already planning to some sort of in-person learning in the coming weeks.

“We hear, understand, and share the frustration expressed by many in our communities about the uncertainty this pandemic has caused for our public education system," he said.

The union represents 44,000 K-12 teachers across Oregon.

Oregon started vaccinating teachers in January ahead of seniors, but the state health department can’t say for sure how many educators have been vaccinated because it does not track the profession of recipients. The union also could not say what percentage of teachers have received the vaccine.

Brown said all but six counties in the state currently meet or exceed the advisory metrics for a return to in-person, hybrid learning for all grade levels. Five of the counties that do not yet meet the guidelines for all grade levels do make the cut-off for a return to elementary school.