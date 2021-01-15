Oregon governor: Vaccination plans have to be scaled back

On Thursday, officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced that vaccination sites had met the goal of administering a total of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day. The state has administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

At Mary’s Woods Senior Living, a retirement community in the suburbs of Portland, the news of fewer doses hit hard.

Several residents at the retirement’s live-in care facility have COVID-19. Some in its independent living apartments, in a separate area of the campus, are terrified the virus could spread to them soon.

“My husband was just saying it could be another day or two before we get the vaccine, but I guess that’s not the case now,“ said Joan Burns, 75, who was visiting with her daughter at an outdoor table at a café on campus.

Burns said she has been isolated for months and can only see her daughter outside for brief visits.

“I have to conserve my energy so I can’t take it too personally. But I’m pretty disappointed,” she said. “We’re sequestered, and it’s difficult to talk to anybody. I am as anxious as I’ve ever been, and I know it’s escalating. We’re just playing the odds right now, really.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.