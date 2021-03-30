Oregon House of Reps. return to long floor session day

Rep. Julie Fahey, a Democrat who represents West Eugene and Junction City, said reading bills in full poses as an extra risk and has very real consequences when it comes COVID-19 and working. Fahey is among many of the lawmakers who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

“Not only are Republicans holding up critical legislation, now they are downplaying the risk of COVID after two confirmed cases in the Capitol,” Fahey tweeted Tuesday. “I spent several days last week isolating from my family until my negative test result came back. This is not a game.”

In years past, both parties have agreed to skip bill reading as it can add hours to even bipartisan legislation — but this action must require two-thirds approval.

To ease the strain on the House Reading Clerk, Kotek announced that a computer would read the bills at a normal pace. In an attempt to decrease the COVID-19 risk, lawmakers are also working in their Capitol offices as the bills are read and will return to the floor for discussions and voting.

Currently there are 43 measures that require a third reading and await a final vote in the House. However, during Tuesday's session, by the time lawmakers recessed, reading of the first bill of the day, which is 170-pages long, had not been completed.

Cline is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

