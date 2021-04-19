Oregon House passes bill extending homeless camp notice

“Twenty-four hour notice does not give resource-limited community-based organizations sufficient time to render aid,” Sielicki wrote. “Twenty-four hour notice does not acknowledge the lack of support available on a weekend, even in our larger municipalities”

If the bill ultimatley passes, a 72-hour notice would be posted on the entrances of the encampment and local agencies that deliver social services to individuals, including arranging shelter, would be notified.

During the camp removal all unclaimed personal property -- except for belongings not in an insanitary conditions, weapons, drug paraphernalia and items that appear to be either stolen or evidence of a crime – would be stored by the municipality for 90 days for the owners to reclaim.

However, some argued that the extensions would be challenging, unnecessary and not feasible.

Among them was Lucas Hillier, the program manager for the City of Portland Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program. For the past six years, the program has been responsible for coordinating the cleanup of campsites in Portland.

Hillier said in written testimony that currently the program gives a 48-hour notice.