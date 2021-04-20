 Skip to main content
Oregon House sessions canceled because of COVID-19 case
Oregon House sessions canceled because of COVID-19 case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House of Representatives canceled all floor sessions for the rest of the week on Tuesday after someone at the Capitol was diagnosed with COVID-19 and may have exposed people in the chamber.

House Speaker Tina Kotek formally made the announcement at the rostrum to the mostly empty House, opening Tuesday's session and then adjourning it 30 seconds later with a bang of the gavel.

“Due to a lack of a quorum ... out of an abundance of caution and a positive case of COVID-19 related to activities on the floor, all members are excused,” Kotek said.

It was the third time a potential COVID-19 exposure has impacted House floor sessions. It is unclear if the infected person is a lawmaker.

