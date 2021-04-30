Oregon lawmaker charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol

“Rep. Nearman put every person in the Capitol in serious danger,” Kotek said on Jan. 11. She referred to the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol that had occurred just days before, on Jan. 6, by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

“As we tragically saw last week during the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the consequences (here) could have been much worse had law enforcement not stepped in so quickly," Kotek said.

According to court records, the misconduct charge alleges Nearman, who is from the town of Independence west of Salem, “did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act ... with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another.”

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine.

The trespass charge accused him of unlawfully letting others into the Capitol. It is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $1,250 fine.

Oregon Public Broadcasting was first to report Nearman being charged, later announced by the office of Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson.

