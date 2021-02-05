Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion after harassment reports

He has expressed no intention of doing so.

The conduct committee found on Thursday that two of the women felt that rebuffing his advances would adversely affect their business before the Legislature. None of the women who brought complaints was identified publicly.

Asked for comment on Brown's statement, Hernandez did not offer one when he responded by text. In a letter to the conduct committee, he apologized for making anyone uncomfortable and said he made mistakes in these relationships.

But Hernandez also said an investigation into his conduct ignored much of the evidence he presented and that he has been denied due process rights.

In a Friday letter to the committee, his attorney, Kevin Lafky, said Hernandez had presented evidence that rebuts testimony heard by lawmakers.

“As a jury, you should consider all of the evidence that we have submitted. You cannot selectively decide what you want to read and review,” the letter said.

Despite allegations circulating for months, Hernandez was re-elected by a wide margin last November to a House seat representing part of Portland .

His case is the second to arise in recent years related to sexual harassment.