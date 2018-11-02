Try 1 month for 99¢

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Oregon mail in their ballots or leave them in official boxes, but a Republican state lawmaker says more mailed votes may arrive past deadline because of U.S. Postal Service cutbacks that has slowed mail delivery in rural — and primarily Republican — areas.

Sen. Brian Boquist wrote to Elections Director Steve Trout on Friday saying he'd like to know how many late ballots arrive at county clerks' offices after the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Boquist suggested Oregon might have to move to a system where ballots postmarked before the deadline count, like tax returns.

Deb Royal, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, said voters have been strongly urged to mail ballots early or use drop boxes.

