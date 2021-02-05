Oregon lawmakers discuss elimination of juvenile court fees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Siobhan Cancél was 15-years-old she was caught shoplifting a pair of pants in Oregon. After that she quickly learned of the literal price of her mistake in the state's justice system.

She and her mother faced years of financial burden, which Cancél said still follows her to this day, that came in the form of excessive court fees.

“The expenses started to add up immediately. My mom had to take off work for the court date which meant less money in the paycheck. Then, the court assigned me a fine in addition to the court fees,” Cancél said in a testimony to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Ballot Measure 110 Implementation on Tuesday. “Any unexpected expense was devastating to us and it all fell on my mom, who at the time was doing all she could to keep a roof over my head, food on the table and the lights on."

During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers, are discussing a proposed bill that, if passed, would eliminate fees and court costs associated with juvenile delinquency matters.