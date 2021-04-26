Oregon lawmakers face threats and backlash about gun bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s final vote on two contentious gun bills, lawmakers from both parties have received death threats, intimidating messages and faced recall petitions.

While lawmakers say it is not uncommon for Democrats to receive threats for supporting and sponsoring gun bills, this session some Republicans are seeing a backlash for just showing up to work.

In March, the state Senate voted in favor of Senate Bill 554, which would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings and allow local jurisdictions to decide whether people with a concealed handgun license can bring guns into public buildings.

During the floor session, the seats of five Republican senators were empty. Walkouts have become an increasingly common tactic by the minority party to prevent a vote from taking place, by denying quorum. But unlike past walkouts, a majority of the Republicans — six — attended the floor session, all of whom voted against the bill and filed multiple motions on the floor for more than six hours.

But not everyone was happy with the GOP lawmakers' decision to show up to work at the Capitol that day, as each of the six senators have received threatening messages.