Oregon lawmakers spend hours stalled over redistricting

Under an earlier Democratic plan, the party would likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Democrats now have a 4-1 advantage among the state’s U.S. House members. The new proposal would make the district now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader more likely to be a toss-up.

When the House reconvened later Saturday, there still weren’t enough lawmakers to reach a quorum. Kotek said the House would remain as is until the quorum issue was resolved. For the next several hours, some lawmakers worked at their desks or talked while other seats remained mostly empty.

The redistricting deal that Kotek pulled out of was decided in April, during the legislative session. She said that in exchange for Republicans ending their delay tactics that blocked bills, she would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP.

Kotek said she decided to void the deal Monday because she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns.”

Republicans have said Kotek abandoning the deal was a “shameful” exercise of political power.

Both parties have used walkouts — a tool made available by the Oregon Constitution — in the past, with Republicans relying on it in recent years. Most notably, in 2019 Republicans used it to stop a cap-and-trade bill, a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

