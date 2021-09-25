Oregon lawmakers stall over redistricting as deadline looms

Saturday’s planned session followed a three-day pause due to a COVID-19 case in the Capitol in Salem.

Saturday morning, Kotek unveiled a new proposed congressional map that some hoped would bring House Republicans back to the bargaining table. That proposal put the newest congressional district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, same as in a previous plan. But it makes several changes to the proposed borders of the other congressional districts, including keeping Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining them.

But it wasn’t enough for the House to reach the 40-member quorum required to vote on the matter.

Currently the Democrats have a four to one advantage among the state’s U.S. House members. The new proposal made one congressional district slightly more of a toss-up, but some in the GOP feared it would still most likely give Democrats a five to one advantage in the U.S. House.

Though Democrats hold the majority in the state House, they don’t have enough seats to convene without a few Republicans present. Quorum rules say there must be two-thirds of lawmakers — 40 representatives on the House floor – for votes to take place. Oregon is one of the few states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to be present for any work to be done, instead of a simple majority.

Both parties have used walkouts — a tool made available by the Oregon Constitution — in the past, with Republicans relying on it in recent years. Most notably in 2019, when Republicans used it to stop a cap-and-trade bill designed.

