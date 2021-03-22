Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, who said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday, did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff.

“In an abundance of caution we did not want to be on the floor for all the time we had planned tonight and tomorrow,” Kotek said.

The House of Representatives was scheduled be on the floor for a total of about 10 hours Monday and Tuesday.

Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

“I think this is the second time we have had this happen — there was a staff person last year — so this is not unusual,” Kotek said.

The Capitol building has been closed to the public since March as part of a COVID-19 safety measure. Only authorized personnel, which includes lawmakers, staff, police and reporters have access to the building.