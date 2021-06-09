Oregon Legislature OKs measure to protect homeless campers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to protect homeless campers in public spaces.

The measure, which goes to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates “sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.”

Among those championing the bill was Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, which assists those experiencing homelessness.

“The bill before you will regulate the time, place, and manner that public camping can be policed. It will give us a chance to give the people living in these conditions a little dignity, a few more services, and it will give us a chance to show that we believe that the Constitution applies to all of us,” Jones testified to a House committee in March.

The bill passed the House on April 15 and the Senate on Wednesday.