Oregon Legislature OKs new political boundaries

That new congressional map puts the newest district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, same as in a previous plan. But it makes several changes to previously proposed borders of the other congressional districts, including keeping Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining.

“The rural-urban divide in our state is real, it is evident in these maps,” Rep. Anna Scharf, a Republican said. “These maps do nothing but move the needle further towards eliminating the rural voices in our state.”

Rep. Andrea Salinas, a Democrat and chair of the House congressional redistricting committee, said the amended map is a result of public input and collaboration and “representative of the immense” population increase that the state has seen over the last decade.

However Republicans throughout the redistricting process have accused Democrats of gerrymandering, the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to win an unfair political advantage.

“The idea that politicians should be able to draw their own maps and then expect the public to accept what we drew — with absolutely no self interest in mind, no partisan overtones and that we were completely and totally objective — is not realistic in today’s political climate," said Republican Rep. Suzanne Weber.