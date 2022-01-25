 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oregon Legislature: Will Dems, GOP be able to get along?

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon lawmakers prepare to return to the state Capitol next week for the 35-day legislative session, Republicans and Democrats have differing opinions on what that time should be used for.

While Republicans say traditionally the short legislative session is used to address budget fixes and technical issues from the previous year’s long session, Democrats say some larger items can’t wait.

“The short session is designed for budgetary and legislative fixes,” House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson said Tuesday during the annual Associated Press Legislative Preview. “Big issues. Again, were not meant to be brought forward in a month-long session. But we’re already seeing some of those in committee agendas.”

Specifically, Rep. Breese-Iverson noted a previously introduced bill that is designed to require employers to pay agriculture owners overtime wages for work in excess of 40 hours in a week.

While both parties are cautiously optimistic they can get along, especially as there have been leadership changes from the previous session, Breese-Iverson reiterated that “tools” are on the table, this includes walkouts — an increasingly common tactic the minority party has used in order to delay and block bills.

People are also reading…

“If we see highly partisan and complex bills being rushed through the Legislature in February, Republicans are prepared to use the tools necessary to protect Oregonians from even more negative consequences from the majority’s short-sighted policies and failed leadership,” Breese-Iverson said.

Although this is a short session — when compared to odd-numbered years, when sessions can last up to 160 days as the legislature approves a two-year state budget for the next biennium — Democrats said this is the first short session since the beginning of the pandemic.

During that time span there have also been detrimental wildfires and deadly heatwaves.

“There are things that cannot wait two years in between the long sessions,” said House Majority Leader Julie Fahey. “The situation we’re in right now is exactly why we went to short sessions.”

The Oregon Legislature is scheduled to convene Feb. 1.

Priorities outlined by Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders include affordable housing, education, public safety, advancing the Private Forest Accord, allocating $100 million package in investments for childcare services, a $200 million package to bolster the state’s workforce and $38 million to help small businesses — through a recovery fund, expanding technical assistance and increasing funding to regional economic development organizations.

——

Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

What are these weird looking 'spider formations' that were spotted on Mars?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News