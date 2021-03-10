Oregon officials seek answers about redistricting deadline

However, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that data may not be delivered until Sept. 30. Under the Oregon Constitution and state laws, the deadline to redraw districts is July 1.

In Courtney and Kotek's petition, they ask for the deadline to be extended to as late as Dec. 30.

“With the redistricting data delayed until well beyond the constitutionally mandated reapportionment deadlines, the Legislative Assembly and Secretary of State have two choices: fail to carry out their constitutional duty to reapportion or move forward with outdated data, which in turn creates a risk that a reapportionment violates the Equal Protection Clause and Voting Rights Act," the legislative petition stated.

However, Fagan said if this request was granted she is worried the extension could disrupt the election cycle.

“My concern about the deadlines proposed by the legislature is that the redistricting process could reach in to 2022 and would then cause disruption in the 2022 primary elections,” Fagan said.

In an attempt to avoid this outcome, Fagan said she has met with Portland State University’s Population Research Center about using alternative data sets to use to map the districts.