Oregon requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Oregon is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools.

Hospitals across the state are near capacity, and some have no available intensive care unit beds. In the western Oregon town of Roseburg, a COVID-19 patient died in a hospital emergency department while waiting for an ICU bed.

"We need your help, grace and kindness,” CHI Health Medical Center staffers said Thursday on the hospital's Facebook page. The hospital had expanded ICU care onto other floors, but even that wasn't enough.

“This patient died in the Emergency Department waiting for an intensive care unit bed,” the staffers wrote, adding that they are reeling “from the extraordinary onslaught of new cases and hospitalizations this devastating virus has caused.”

No details about the patient, who died Wednesday, were released.

Teachers are the latest to be added to the growing statewide vaccine mandate, which also includes health care workers and state employees. They must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.