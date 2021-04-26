Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

“Now that we have equal representation on the redistricting committee, our legislative and congressional districts will be drawn in a way that avoids political gerrymandering,” said House Republican Leader Rep. Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican. “Our current maps have favored one political party over another for the past 20 years, but Oregonians can be confident that this sixth congressional district will be drawn according to the rules to give people fair representation.”

If lawmakers don’t reach agreement on U.S. congressional district boundaries, it would be settled by a panel of five judges, one from each of the state’s current congressional districts. The Oregon Secretary of state would decide the new boundaries of state legislative districts if the Legislature fails to do so.

As with other states, redistricting in Oregon will be affected by the delay in community-level census data, which will not be distributed to states until August or later.

July 1 is the state's deadline to draw new districts.

That prompted state legislative leaders to file a petition with the state Supreme Court asking for an extension to the statutory July 1 deadline. After the court agreed, the Legislature now has until Sept. 27 to complete the redistricting process.

