Oregon Senate hit by another GOP boycott, now over COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans in the Oregon Senate boycotted Thursday's session, using a tactic they have employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature — this time over the state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature, where the GOP is a minority, “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. He said she must demand that teachers unions immediately send educators back into classrooms. He also demanded that the Legislature take a role in vaccine distribution and other aspects of the pandemic.

Senate President Peter Courtney said he didn't see the boycott coming.

“I did not expect this. I was not notified of it,” the Democrat told the half-empty Senate chamber.

Eighteen senators were present, two short of a quorum. All the Republicans were absent, as was a former Republican who is now an Independent.

Courtney made a final effort to start the session: “I'm going to ask the Republicans to come to the floor and participate in floor sessions." He waited a few beats. No one came.

“Very regrettable,” Courtney said before adjourning.