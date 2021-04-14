Oregon Senate votes to extend grace period for past-due rent

In March, more than 17% — or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey — said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

In addition, 11% of Oregon renters who answered the survey said they have no confidence that they will be able to pay the next months rent.

Among those struggling is Chevelle Barham, a single-mother and Oregon hairstylist who said, in her written testimony to lawmakers to support the bill, that she has drained her savings and still owes $5,000 in rent.

“The last couple of months I’ve been receiving notices from my landlord, pressuring me to pay. But how can I? I don’t even know when I’ll be able to work again,” Barham wrote in her letter. “I’ve already had to take out loans just to get by, to make sure my daughter and I have food on the table. This isn’t my fault. It’s not anybody’s fault. I didn’t choose to not pay rent. The more debt that I accrue, the more I’m going to owe at once.”

Opponents of the bill argue that the measure would hurt landlords and is “a band-aid solution” for tenants.