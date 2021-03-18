Oregon Senate votes to make health care a right

The resolution says the state’s obligation must be balanced against funding public schools and other essential public services.

Senate Republicans claimed in a statement that the League of Women Voters of Oregon has opposed this measure “because of its obscurity.”

But in a Feb. 15 letter, the League of Women Voters of Oregon said it supports the resolution, and called it “simply an aspirational bill.”

This year, as the coronavirus pandemic persists, “will be pivotal for national and state health care reforms,” League President Rebecca Gladstone and healthcare specialist Bill Walsh wrote. "It’s time to continue to do our part in this effort by involving voters in the process.”

Asked to explain why Senate Republicans claimed the League has opposed the resolution, caucus spokesman Dru Draper pointed out that the League had opposed it in 2018.

A League president — Gladstone's predecessor — had sent a letter in opposition in 2018, saying the state couldn't afford “the added cost of health care coverage for all its residents at this time.”

But Gladstone said things are different this time.

“We are pleased to see provisions added to this 2021 bill that will balance health care with the public’s interest in funding schools and other essential public services," Gladstone said in an email late Thursday. "This seems to be a direct response to the League’s work on the 2018 bill, when we advocated for provisions that would protect funding of these essential services.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0