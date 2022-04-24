Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said.
The 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany over the weekend.
Police said they came to believe that she was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers then searched a residence where the child’s body was found.
The woman was taken into custody and being held without bail at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.
Albany is a city of 56,000 people located about 65 miles south of Portland.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.