Oregon won't say how much it has lost to unemployment fraud

Officials did say that the number of identity thefts in the state increased tenfold from 2019 to 2020 and that they have identified tens of thousands of claims as suspicious.

“We know that in Oregon and throughout the country, fraudsters track the news, and even social media, to discover if they have been detected as well as to find new ways to game the system,” Rosales said.

Gov. Kate Brown agrees with the decision not to release the information, saying that the goal is to preserve the integrity of the unemployment insurance system and trust fund.

“This means, we must use every tool available to us to help prevent and combat fraud,” said Liz Merah, the governor’s press secretary. “At this point, we are not willing to jeopardize this foothold by disclosing information that would make it easier for bad actors to game the system.”

However, lawmakers are divided over the department’s refusal to say how much it has lost.