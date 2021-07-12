Oregon's Capitol, closed due to COVID, reopens to public

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After 16-months of being closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure, Oregon's Capitol building reopened on Monday.

The buildings closure has been a point of tension between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as Republicans argued throughout the pandemic that everyone should have access to the Capitol.

“Last March, we consulted with infectious disease doctors and public health officials about what changes were needed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Capitol," House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney said in a joint statement on Monday that announced the Capitol’s reopening now that more than 70% of Oregon's adults have been partially or fully vaccinated. “In the end, we made the very difficult decision to limit Capitol entry to legislators, essential staff, and members of the press.”

Republican legislators opposed closure of the Capitol stating that it is “the people’s building” and should be open to the public.

In protest of the closure, some Senate Republicans routinely voted no on matters unrelated to COVID-19. In the House, Republicans refused to suspend rules that require bills be read in their entirety on final passage, slowing the pace of the session.