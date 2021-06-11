Oregon's eviction moratorium to expire at the end of June

Last month, Oregon lawmakers voted to extend the grace period for past due rent during the moratorium, allowing tenants to have until Feb. 28, 2022 to pay back rent.

“Housing is a basic human need, which is why I have worked with the Legislature and our congressional delegation to devote state and federal resources to ensure that all Oregonians have a warm, dry safe place to live throughout the pandemic,” Brown said.

As the eviction moratorium is set to expire, other COVID-19 safety measures and mandates are being lifted.

Last month, Brown set statewide and county vaccination targets with the hope of reopening the state’s economy by the end of June.

In order for the state to lift mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions, 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 67% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. Brown said 93,000 more adults must receive at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to reach her target.