Oregon's largest county extends pause on evictions

Multnomah County is home to more than 10,000 of the approximately 15,000 Oregon households that have applied for state-funded rent assistance. With statewide Safe Harbor protections lasting only through August, the county's Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the eviction pause for its residents for an additional 30 days.

“We have reorganized and expanded our systems in preparation for the challenge,” Kafoury said. "Still, the unprecedented scale of need, and the resources to meet it, far exceed those of other counties across the state, and the extra time will be vital to getting people the help they need."

Multnomah County has created two new rent assistance teams to augment its distribution efforts: one processing requests coming through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and another entirely dedicated to eviction prevention. The county also has a pool of staff standing by if the capacity of the application processing team is stretched.

Sara Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

