Oregon's most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

The governor said it is up to county officials to implement or issue mask mandates.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, city and county leaders have asked me for local control and the ability to make local public health decisions when it comes to COVID-19,” Brown said.

Some counties, including Benton, have issued mask mandates for county agency buildings. However, officials say that Multnomah is the first county in the state to require masks in all indoor public spaces.

“Why are we taking this difficult step now? It’s because we know that masks work. They are tried and true, they are affordable and they’re an effective way to limit the spread of this virus and its variants,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. “Until enough of us are vaccinated across Multnomah, masks remain one of the best strategies that we have to keep each other as safe as possible.”

Last week Brown met with county leaders across Oregon, who asked the governor not to take statewide action, and again asking for mandates to be administered by local officials.