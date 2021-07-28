O'Rourke, protesters begin nearly 30-mile Texas voting march

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — As Rebecca Flores set out on a nearly 30-mile voting rights march to the Texas Capitol on Wednesday, she recalled another long distance: the drive her parents made from the outskirts of town in the 1950s to cast their ballot, after paying a $3 poll tax.

“They just want to keep us in our place,” said Flores, 78, an activist from San Antonio. “And I am frankly, I’m sick of it. That’s why I’m here."

As far as protests go over tighter voting laws, the march in Texas that began with more than 100 people shuffling out of a suburban Austin church parking lot before dawn is not the largest. Organizers said they limited the size over COVID-19 precautions, and asked participants to show proof of vaccination.

But it was laden with symbolism and political purpose amid a GOP push to enact restrictions following former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Black church leaders and Democrats set off down the road on the three-day demonstration making comparisons to the civil rights era and the landmark Alabama voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. The new movement is an extension of that fight, they say.