OU's top lobbyist resigns amid sexual assault allegations

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma's former top lobbyist is being investigated by the Norman Police Department after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her, police confirmed on Monday.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into 46-year-old John Woods, OU's former director of government affairs, is ongoing, said police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen. Once the investigation is complete, Jensen says the case will be forwarded to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Woods submitted his resignation from OU on Friday, his attorney, Steve Stice, told The Associated Press on Monday.

The woman's allegations were outlined in a petition for a protective order filed in Cleveland County earlier this month. A judge last week granted the woman an emergency protective order, and a hearing on the matter is set for Sept. 2.

“We plan on appearing and defending against these allegations," Stice said. He declined further comment on the allegations.

The university said in a statement it was aware of the allegations and confirmed Woods is no longer employed with OU.