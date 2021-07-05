Outside groups exerting pressure on Louisiana veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ballots have gone out for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether to hold an historic veto override session, with heavy pressure pouring in from outside groups trying to sway that decision and a heated debate taking shape on social media.

Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected 28 bills from the regular session, and struck out a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills. The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation.

However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering — a decision that often is an afterthought for lawmakers who have canceled every veto session since the modern constitution was enacted in 1974.

But this time appears different, with two bills in particular drawing interest for a mid-July veto session from the majority-Republican House and Senate: a measure banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender and legislation allowing people 21 and older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit.