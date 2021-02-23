Over 80% of Michigan schools offer some in-person classes

About 65% of districts planned to offer full in-person schooling in February. They have 55% of the state's public K-12 students, a reflection of the fact that districts with the option tend to be smaller than the state average. Many students in districts with a full face-to-face option are choosing a hybrid or remote-only model, according to the survey, which said districts planned to provide full in-person instruction to 31% to 45% of students across Michigan.

“These data suggest that the Biden and Whitmer administrations’ efforts have encouraged districts to return to in-person learning. However, there remain troubling discrepancies for some of the most vulnerable students,” said MSU education professor Katharine Strunk.

By law, K-12 districts and charter schools have discretion over whether to allow in-person classes this school year and, if they deem it as safe, must prioritize the option for K-5 students. The percentage of districts and charter schools with a planned face-to-face option in February is similar to the ratio in October and November.

A Republican-led Senate committee on Tuesday heard testimony from parents and others about school closures. Some large districts, such as Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo, remain fully virtual despite the governor's recommendation and may not offer face-to-face classes until the next academic year.