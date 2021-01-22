Over 99% of mail-in ballots accepted in California election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California election officials announced Friday that 99.4% of more than 15 million mail-in ballots were verified and counted in the November election, a rejection rate notably lower than the March primary even though more than twice as many people voted.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state took the precautionary step of mailing every voter a ballot, hoping to discourage large crowds at polling places where infections could potentially spread.

About 17.8 million ballots were cast overall, with nearly 87%, or — about 15.4 million, coming through the mail.

Of the mail ballots, 86,401 were rejected, mostly because the signature on the ballot did not match the voter’s signature on record. In other cases, the ballots arrived too late to be counted, the voter failed to sign the ballot — which is required — or the envelope arrived without a ballot inside.

The rejection rate was lower than in the March primary, when 102,428 mail-in ballots were disqualified in the state’s 58 counties, or about 1.5% or the nearly 7 million mail-in ballots returned.

“Even as vote-by-mail was expanded statewide, vote-by-mail ballot rejection rates continued to fall,” acting Secretary of State James Schwab said in a statement.