Overhaul makes it easier for aspiring teachers to get grants

Lawmakers in both parties have called for improvements to the program since 2015, when a federal watchdog agency found that thousands of the grants had been converted to loans. As of 2019, almost half of grants awarded through the program had become loans, in many cases only because recipients failed to turn in annual forms proving their teaching status.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos moved to ease some of the requirements last year amid a flurry of policy changes. Her updated rule eliminated much of the paperwork that has posed problems for recipients. The rule was scheduled to take effect July 1.

With the new policy in place, students will no longer have to submit a form within 120 days of graduating indicating that they have started teaching at an approved school. And after they start teaching, they will no longer have to submit yearly forms proving their teaching status.

On Thursday, Education Department officials emphasized that the only way a grant can now be turned into a loan is if students requests it or if they run out of time to complete four years of teaching within the eight-year deadline.