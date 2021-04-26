Override of Arkansas gun measure clears first vote in Senate

Hickey and Hutchinson said the three had reached an agreement on a scaled-back alternative bill that would have made several changes, including removing the criminal penalties for officers who don't comply.

“This is 100 percent against that (agreement) and could have dire consequences for our citizens,” Hickey told Stubblefield during a debate on the measure.

Hutchinson said he was willing to sign alternative legislation modeled after a similar measure recently signed into law in Montana.

“It puts the House members in a real difficult position because they know the bill is flawed and it could create real problems, and so they've got to come up with a solution to the provisions that hurt law enforcement and public safety," Hutchinson told The Associated Press.

Stubblefield said he still planned to pursue those changes in a follow-up bill, though the Legislature is preparing to recess on Tuesday with plans to return in the fall to take up congressional redistricting.