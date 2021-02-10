'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19

More Americans have died from COVID-19 in the last year than during all of World War II and some projections show the death toll could top that of the Civil War by the beginning of summer.

Since he took office three weeks ago, Biden’s team has attacked the problem on multiple fronts. They have unleashed billions of federal dollars to boost vaccinations and testing and developed a model to deploy more than 10,000 active-duty troops to join even more members of the National Guard to put shots into arms. Mass vaccination sites, supported by federal troops, are set to open in California, Texas and New York in coming weeks.

As concerns grow about potentially dangerous mutations in the virus, Biden aides view the vaccines less as a silver bullet and more as part of a complementary series of moves that taken together offer the prospect of real progress.

And for the U.S. to fully contain the problem, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has warned that the pace of vaccinations must increase globally to curtail the mutants.

“We’re not going to sugarcoat in any way how hard this is, but we’re going to demonstrate clear evidence of progress and action,” Zients said.