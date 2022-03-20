 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Oxford could allow alcohol sold outside at city events

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leaders in the hometown of the University of Mississippi are considering allowing people to drink alcohol openly during city-sponsored events.

The Oxford Eagle reports that alderman are considering a change to city rules allowing bear or wine to be sold by city-approved vendors in fenced-in areas. The alcohol could only be consumed within fenced-in areas such as a closed-off portion of a street, sidewalk or alley.

Oxford aldermen could vote on the change in April after a public hearing. The city's most prominent downtown event, the Double Decker Arts Festival, is scheduled for April 22 and 23. It's unclear if the change could take effect by then.

“It would follow the (Alcohol Beverage Control) guidelines of having to have a fixed structure and having ingress and egress to be maintained and security set up for those,” said Oxford Chief of Police Jeff McCutchen.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Oxford Eagle.

