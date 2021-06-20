 Skip to main content
Oxford mulls designated parking for taxis, ride-share cars
AP

Oxford mulls designated parking for taxis, ride-share cars

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Officials in the city of Oxford are considering a new ordinance that would create designated spots for taxis and ride-share vehicles to drop off and pick up people in the downtown square.

The Oxford Eagle reports that if approved, the new ordinance would apply to all taxi companies and private ride-share companies, including Uber and Lyft.

During a public hearing on the ordinance last week, local taxi and Uber drivers spoke out against the proposed ordinance.

Alfonso Jordan of Zoes Taxi said the two proposed parking spots are not close enough to bars and restaurants.

“That would hurt the taxi business,” Jordan said.

The proposal is designed to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city is trying to prevent ride-share vehicles from stopping in the middle of the street while they wait for their riders.

If the ordinance passes, vehicles for hire would be required to use the two designated spots for pick-ups and drop-offs between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., seven days a week.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Oxford Eagle.

