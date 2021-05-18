PA-Uncontested

05-18-21 20:00,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Pennsylvania.
Supreme Court - Justice
Maria McLaughlin, Dem
Superior Court - Judge
Megan Sullivan, GOP
Commonwealth Court - Judge
Drew Crompton (i), GOP
Stacy Wallace, GOP
Controller - Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem
District Attorney - Philadelphia
Charles Peruto, GOP
