PA-Winners

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Pennsylvania.

Supreme Court - Justice

Kevin Brobson, GOP

Superior Court - Judge

Megan Sullivan, GOP

Commonwealth Court - Judge

Stacy Wallace, GOP

State House - District 113

Thom Welby, Dem

State House - District 164

Gina Curry, Dem

District Attorney - Philadelphia

Lawrence Krasner (i), Dem

Controller - Philadelphia

Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem

Mayor - Pittsburgh

Ed Gainey, Dem

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

