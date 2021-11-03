PA-Winners

11-03-21 01:38,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Pennsylvania.
Supreme Court - Justice
Kevin Brobson, GOP
Superior Court - Judge
Megan Sullivan, GOP
Commonwealth Court - Judge
Stacy Wallace, GOP
State House - District 113
Thom Welby, Dem
State House - District 164
Gina Curry, Dem
District Attorney - Philadelphia
Lawrence Krasner (i), Dem
Controller - Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem
Mayor - Pittsburgh
Ed Gainey, Dem
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.