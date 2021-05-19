 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PA-Winners
0 comments
AP

PA-Winners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

05-19-21 16:46,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Pennsylvania.

Supreme Court - Justice

Maria McLaughlin, Dem

Supreme Court - Justice

Kevin Brobson, GOP

Superior Court - Judge

Timika Lane, Dem

Superior Court - Judge

Megan Sullivan, GOP

Commonwealth Court - Judge

Lori Dumas, Dem

Commonwealth Court - Judge

Drew Crompton (i), GOP

Stacy Wallace, GOP

Amendment - 1 - Expand GA Emergency Control

Yes,

Amendment - 2 - Limit Emergencies to 21 Days

Yes,

Amendment - 3 - Prohibit Equal Rights Denial

Yes,

Referendum - Allow Fire Dept. and EMS Loans

Yes,

State Senate - District 22

Marty Flynn, Dem

State Senate - District 48

Chris Gebhard, GOP

State House - District 59

Leslie Rossi, GOP

State House - District 60

Abby Major, GOP

Controller - Philadelphia

Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem

District Attorney - Philadelphia

Lawrence Krasner (i), Dem

District Attorney - Philadelphia

Charles Peruto, GOP

Mayor - Pittsburgh

Ed Gainey, Dem

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News