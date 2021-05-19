PA-Winners

05-19-21 16:46,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Pennsylvania.
Supreme Court - Justice
Maria McLaughlin, Dem
Supreme Court - Justice
Kevin Brobson, GOP
Superior Court - Judge
Timika Lane, Dem
Superior Court - Judge
Megan Sullivan, GOP
Commonwealth Court - Judge
Lori Dumas, Dem
Commonwealth Court - Judge
Drew Crompton (i), GOP
Stacy Wallace, GOP
Amendment - 1 - Expand GA Emergency Control
Yes,
Amendment - 2 - Limit Emergencies to 21 Days
Yes,
Amendment - 3 - Prohibit Equal Rights Denial
Yes,
Referendum - Allow Fire Dept. and EMS Loans
Yes,
State Senate - District 22
Marty Flynn, Dem
State Senate - District 48
Chris Gebhard, GOP
State House - District 59
Leslie Rossi, GOP
State House - District 60
Abby Major, GOP
Controller - Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem
District Attorney - Philadelphia
Lawrence Krasner (i), Dem
District Attorney - Philadelphia
Charles Peruto, GOP
Mayor - Pittsburgh
Ed Gainey, Dem
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.