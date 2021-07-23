Pack appointed to lead WVa Bureau for Social Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Del. Jeffrey Pack, who has been chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee, has been appointed to be commissioner of the new Bureau for Social Services, officials said.

Pack's appointment is effective Aug. 2. He will resign his position in the House of Delegates, where he represents Raleigh County, before joining the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the agency said in a news release.

Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced Pack's appointment Thursday.

Pack was first appointed to the House in 2018 and then elected for two two-year terms.

Linda Watts, commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families, retired on July 16 after 16 years of service to the state, the release said.

The agency is also looking for a commissioner of the newly created Bureau for Family Assistance, which along with the Bureau for Social Services, will replace the former Bureau for Children and Families.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0