Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state's first Black and first openly gay senator. A suburban anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women’s group.

And, as of Friday, a former Marine who drew national attention by beating Donald Trump’s choice to get to Congress and whom President Joe Biden once said reminds him of his late son.

Democrats see one of their best chances to gain ground in the Senate during next year's midterms as flipping the seat of retiring Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. But first the party will have to endure a potentially bruising primary with a bumper crop of compelling political figures who don't break neatly down along the moderates-versus-progressives divide that has defined other high-profile races this year.