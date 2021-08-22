Pacquiao ponders ring retirement, political plans after loss

He is still alongside Canelo Álvarez as the two biggest active stars in the sport, yet Pacquiao (67-8-2) has never spoken so frankly about leaving behind 26 years in the pro fight game.

“I’ve done a lot for boxing, and boxing has done a lot for me,” Pacquiao said. “I look forward to spending a lot of time thinking about my future in boxing.”

Pacquiao's postfight comments included a sprinkling of such catchy, pre-written phrases — sort of like a stump speech by a politician.

Indeed, the Filipino senator's next fight is probably in the political ring: He is widely expected to enter the presidential race in the Philippines next month ahead of the May 2022 election.

“In my heart, I want to continue to fight,” Pacquiao said. “But the thing is, I also have to consider my body. I’ve put it through a lot of things. Especially back in my country, there’s a lot of things that I need to accomplish to help people. I want to be an inspiration to the Philippine people inside and outside the ring.”

Countless athletes have struggled mightily to find worthwhile ways to fill their time after retirement. That wouldn’t be a problem for Pacquiao: His chaotic life won’t get less busy, but it could be a bit more focused with only one career to consider.