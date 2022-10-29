 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pakistani minister hints at action against Imran Khan convoy

  • Updated
  • 0

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister alleged on Saturday that the country’s former premier, Imran Khan, who is leading an opposition convoy of thousands of supporters toward Islamabad, plans to use his march to spread “violence and chaos.”

Speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, offered as evidence for his claim an audiotape with a discussion — purportedly between Ali Amin Gandapur, a close Khan aide, and an unidentified person — about “arranging weapons and men" near Islamabad.

The recording and Sanuallah's claim could not be independently verified. Khan, who is on the road leading his followers toward Islamabad, did not immediately react to the allegations.

Khan's convoy departed on Friday from the eastern city of Lahore. He stopped on Saturday in the suburban town of Shahdara nearby and was expected to reach Islamabad sometime next week.

People are also reading…

Ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.

Still, Khan — a former cricket star and national sports hero turned Islamist politician — remains a hugely popular figure and his convoy's journey, expected to be capped with an open-ended rally in Islamabad, could present a significant challenge to the new administration. The rally could potentially also turn violent if police move in to disperse Khan's supporters.

Khan has also been a vocal critic of Pakistan's powerful military establishment for supporting the current Sharif.

“We are not sheep, we are human beings and no one is going to accept neither the imported thieves of this government nor their facilitators,” Khan lashed out during a speech Saturday.

Khan has promised his march will remain peaceful and aimed at forcing Sharif to call early elections. The prime minster has repeatedly declined this, saying parliamentary elections will take place as scheduled in 2023.

The interior minister insisted Khan's real intentions are violent. “The long march is just a pretext, and actually he aims at creating divisions and destroying the country," Sanuallah said.

The minister further claimed Khan's men were amassing weapons and intend to “create a clash with law enforcement troops" in order to blame the government. He further said Gandapur, Khan's aide from the audio recording, would have been arrested if he was in Islamabad but that he is in the remote northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The nation should understand that this man wants to spread violence and chaos,” Sanuallah added and pledged that the government will fulfil its responsibility to protect the Pakistani capital and its residents.

“No one should object when we take stern action against them," he said of Khan's convoy. “Their plan to create chaos will fail."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced on Monday that the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent, working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray said show that China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.”  Washington has long accused Beijing of meddling in U.S. political affairs and stealing secrets and intellectual property.

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. Biden is expected to deliver remarks during the Monday visit that will contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP’s 2017 changes to tax rates if they win control of the House and Senate in next month's midterm election. That's according to a Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News