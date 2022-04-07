 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pakistan's top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

  • 0
Pakistan Politics

A general view of the Supreme Court where hearing of petitions for dissolving parliament by country's Prime Minister Imran Khan is going on, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

 Anjum Naveed - staff, AP

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court ended four days of hearings on Thursday, aiming to solve a political crisis that began when Prime Minister Imran Khan sidestepped a no-confidence motion that seemed certain to unseat him.

Khan dissolved Parliament on Sunday and set the stage for early elections after accusing his opposition of working with the United States to unseat him. His political opponents had arrived in Parliament with more than the 172 votes needed to oust him, after several members of his own party and a key coalition partner deserted him.

The five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court heard arguments from Khan's lawyers, his opposition, and the country’s president before adjourning Thursday. The court’s ruling is to be handed down at 7:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).

Constitutional lawyer Ali Zafar, who also represents Pakistan's president, said the Supreme Court is to decide whether the deputy Parliamentary Speaker, Qasim Suri, was within his rights to dismiss the no-confidence motion.

People are also reading…

Suri dismissed the motion after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, a close ally of Khan's, accused the opposition of being disloyal to the state by colluding with a foreign power — the United States — to stage a regime change.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement denying the accusation. Khan said the Americans wanted him “personally” gone because of what he describes as his independent foreign policy, which often favors China and Russia. Khan has also been a strident critic of Washington's war on terror.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News