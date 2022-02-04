 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Palfrey announces run for Massachusetts attorney general

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — A third Democrat formally announced Friday that he is entering the race to become attorney general of Massachusetts.

Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor, touted his prior experience.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the office of the attorney general can address the issues that affect us every day,” he said in a statement. “As attorney general, I will protect consumers from predatory lenders and scammers, confront the structural racism that plagues our criminal justice system, take steps to protect workers from wage theft, and focus on helping people to vote. And as we face the existential threat of climate change I will bring urgency to our efforts to combat the impacts.”

Workers' rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell have previously said they are seeking the Democratic nomination to replace current Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor.

People are also reading…

During his career Palfrey has been chief of the health care division in the state attorney general’s office; served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Barack Obama; and served as the acting general counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Creative St. Louisans sled on dumpster lids, Busch beers in hand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News