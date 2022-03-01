 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pandemic alters traditional Town Meeting Day in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The pandemic has altered the traditional annual Town Meeting Day in many Vermont communities where residents normally would gather together to discuss and vote on local issues.

Only a quarter of Vermont communities will hold in-person floor votes on Tuesday, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The organization said prior to the pandemic, more than three-quarters of cities and towns held floor votes for at least some of the issues, according to data collected by the secretary of state's office.

“Since 2019, the pandemic has caused thousands of people who would normally show up to vote from the floor to vote early, by mail, or in a voting booth,” the league said in a preview of this year's Town Meeting in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

