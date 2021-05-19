Pandemic emptied unemployment trust, left fraud unchecked

The revelations arrive amid turbulence at the Workforce Solutions Department, where Bill McCamley departed as agency secretary a month ago and a review is underway of inflated tax rates on employers for unemployment insurance.

Acting Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna said the agency was in a bind as it struggled to keep up with an unprecedented tide of legitimate unemployment claims amid brazen fraud schemes by criminals trying to get payouts. Serna said fraud schemes also tied up phone lines with robocalls and appropriated the identities of state unemployment regulators.

“You don’t have enough time to certify that everyone who applied meets the program requirements because you don’t want those people to wait five or six weeks for their money,” he said. “But then five or six weeks later, after they’ve been receiving their money, you realize that wasn’t right, or this was inaccurate or you didn’t provide this. So we need to revisit eligibility. And to be sure, in some instances, it resulted in overpayments.”

Serna, who is performing double-duty as director of the State Personnel Office, said the challenges of limiting overpayments was compounded by new federal pandemic initiatives.